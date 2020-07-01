Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.89

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.89 and traded as high as $257.30. Drax Group shares last traded at $255.20, with a volume of 2,214,373 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DRX. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.00) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.25 ($4.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Andy Koss purchased 16,147 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £154 ($189.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,486,638 ($3,060,100.91). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

