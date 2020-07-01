Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.43

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.43 and traded as high as $45.56. Dollarama shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 1,092,649 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.90.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.