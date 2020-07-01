DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DLH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 10.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.