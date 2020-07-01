Diker Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diker Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $204.40. The company has a market cap of $1,504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

