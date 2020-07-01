Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,220 by Analysts at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,230 ($39.75) to GBX 3,220 ($39.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGE. Oddo Securities raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($30.52) to GBX 3,130 ($38.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 2,850 ($35.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($38.76) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($38.52) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,928.82 ($36.04).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,681.50 ($33.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,816.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,877.65. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($25.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). Insiders bought a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $857,748 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

