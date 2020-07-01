Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,554,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $17,394,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

