Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

