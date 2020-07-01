Davita Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,229 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical volume of 877 call options.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Davita has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.