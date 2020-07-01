Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

