CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

