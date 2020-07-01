Critical Survey: BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) vs. Rubius Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RUBY)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get BioCardia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 1 3 2 0 2.17

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 26.09 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -2.88

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -61.83% -44.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.