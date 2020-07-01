Critical Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) versus Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alexander’s and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58% Farmland Partners 20.50% 3.58% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.46 $60.08 million $19.47 12.43 Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.75 $13.89 million $0.13 51.77

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

