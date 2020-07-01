Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 2.4%

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33, 523 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

About Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

