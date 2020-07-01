Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,531.22

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,531.22 and traded as high as $3,592.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,592.00, with a volume of 103,787 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($47.50) to GBX 3,920 ($48.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($46.27) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,866 ($47.58).

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,609 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,531.22.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 152.60 ($1.88) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 15899.0002631 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

