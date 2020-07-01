Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,936.45

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,936.45 and traded as low as $1,680.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 17,555 shares trading hands.

CRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,813.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,936.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 million and a PE ratio of 30.45.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

