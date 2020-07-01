Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

