Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 3.05.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

