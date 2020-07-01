Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $377.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.61 million and the highest is $397.69 million. Conn’s posted sales of $401.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

