Conagra Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,459 put options on the company. This is an increase of 691% compared to the average volume of 1,070 put options.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

