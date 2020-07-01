Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

