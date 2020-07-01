Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

