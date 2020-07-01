Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 7.3% Higher

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.40, 1,483,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,032,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

