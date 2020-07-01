Comparing WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) & ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. ROHM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $1.58 billion 0.80 -$34.35 million $0.54 10.78 ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 1.86 $408.97 million N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A ROHM CO LTD/ADR 6.40% 3.05% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and ROHM CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 2 5 0 2.71 ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ROHM CO LTD/ADR

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

