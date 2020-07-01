Comparing Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

2.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivo Therapeutics N/A -138.75% -99.84% Integra Lifesciences 1.76% 15.98% 6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and Integra Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra Lifesciences 0 6 5 0 2.45

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Integra Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.60 $50.20 million $2.74 16.96

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Invivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.