Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

CBU opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

