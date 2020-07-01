Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus Zosano Pharma (OTCMKTS:ZSAN) Head to Head Survey

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Zosano Pharma N/A -234.92% -84.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Zosano Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 1 0 2.25 Zosano Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 482.11%. Given Zosano Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Zosano Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $8.54 billion 10.62 $1.92 billion $2.12 47.09 Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.36

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Zosano Pharma. Zosano Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. It also operates approximately 140 plasma collection centers. In addition, this segment conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and developsinfluenza vaccines. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.