Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.34 ($4.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.37) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €3.97 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($7.68).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.