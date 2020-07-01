Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Decreased by Axa

Axa trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Cognex were worth $53,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cognex by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

