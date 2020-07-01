Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 73 ($0.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75 ($0.92).

COA stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.62. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.03).

In other Coats Group news, insider Anne Fahy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,276.15).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

