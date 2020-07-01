Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Buys 7,610 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,304.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 49,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $360,640.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $172,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 178,717 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,357.12.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 117,489 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $889,391.73.

On Sunday, May 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 1,797 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,286.15.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 90,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $732,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

