Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $778.14

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $778.14 and traded as low as $732.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $782.50, with a volume of 275,972 shares.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.46) target price (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($19.69)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 805.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.