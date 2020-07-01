CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CIX stock opened at C$17.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$499.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.1500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

