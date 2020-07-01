Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $346.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.50 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $508.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

