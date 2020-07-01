Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.74, 4,481,112 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,008,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

