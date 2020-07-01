Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.57

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $7.14. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,952,313 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

