CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Head to Head Analysis

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.50 $51.33 million $2.56 9.88 CEVA $87.15 million 9.09 $30,000.00 $0.14 257.21

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global -0.18% 10.07% 3.72% CEVA 1.22% 1.89% 1.60%

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Global and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 CEVA 0 3 3 0 2.50

Smart Global presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.02%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than CEVA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Global beats CEVA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

