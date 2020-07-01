Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 178.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Cenovus Energy worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.