Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Shares of Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $14.88. Cascades shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 223,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.51.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$73,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,302 shares in the company, valued at C$256,228. Also, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$502,727.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$659,276.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,623 shares of company stock worth $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares worth $5,096,000.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

