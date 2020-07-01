Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CPST shares. Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.