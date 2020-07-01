Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
Capri stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
