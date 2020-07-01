Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Capri stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

