Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.27

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.27 and traded as low as $31.96. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 392,676 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.27.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

