Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,431.79

Shares of Canadian General Investments Ltd (LON:CGI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,431.79 and traded as low as $1,388.80. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at $1,480.00, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,336.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 669.17, a current ratio of 669.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.