Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.
BCEKF stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Kingsmen Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
