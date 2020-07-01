Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.

BCEKF stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Kingsmen Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Kingsmen Resources Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

