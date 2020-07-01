Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares shot up 6% on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.87, 1,539,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,738,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 127.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 4.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

