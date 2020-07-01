Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.25. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,518,182 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

