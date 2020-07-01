Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Brookline Bancorp worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $734.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

