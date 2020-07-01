Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

In other news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.