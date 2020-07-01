Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last 90 days. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.