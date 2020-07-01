Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $17.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.81 million and the highest is $23.71 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $73.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $96.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.23 million, with estimates ranging from $51.07 million to $145.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $242.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.28.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

