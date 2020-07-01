Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.